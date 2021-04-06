Automotive HMI Market Set for Lucrative Growth in Future

Automobile manufacturers are integrating human–machine interface (HMI) systems to cater to the increasing preference of customers to remain connected with the outside world, while on road. Because of the increasing in-vehicle connectivity features in infotainment systems to connect smartphones with the vehicle, automobile diagnostics, traffic and collision warnings, real-time traffic monitoring, and roadside assistance, the automotive HMI market is expected to display a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020–2030. Besides, increasing awareness about improved safety features in vehicles will increase the size of the market from $18,822.3 million in 2019 to $55,318.4 million by 2030.

To increase the safety quotient, automotive producers are integrating automotive HMI solutions to assist drivers while traveling. These solutions reduce distractions while driving by offering safety features, such as voice interactions, mobile devices, and touch screens, which help the drivers in noticing and understanding imperative information. Besides, governments, worldwide, are implementing and regulating mandatory policies to assimilate safety features in automobiles. Adoption of these solutions will curtail the incidence of road accident, which is the eighth major cause of death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to P&S Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region generated the maximum demand in the automotive HMI market in 2019, due to the increased adoption of passenger cars and high demand for enhanced safety features and user experience. Also, it is projected that the rising income of people and increasing preference for automotive HMI solutions will fuel the demand for these systems in future, in the region. Moreover, the flourishing automobile sector in China will increase the adoption of premium cars, which, in turn, the demand for automotive HMI solutions is increasing.

Thus, the development of new systems and high demand for improvised vehicles will increase the adoption of automotive HMI systems in future.