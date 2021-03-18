Automotive Heat Shield Market (2021-2026) | Global Trends, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Automotive Heat Shield Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global automotive heat shield market to grew at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Trends & Drivers:

An automotive heat shield is a specially designed sheet that protects automotive parts from excessive heat generated from the engine and exhaust systems. It plays an essential role in increasing an engine’s power output by controlling temperatures under the bonnet and maintaining optimum thermal comfort inside the vehicle. Automotive heat shield fabrication can be done with both metallic and non-metallic materials, such as nylon, aluminum, and ceramics. These shields are cost-efficient, easy to install, are customizable.

The expanding automotive sector, along with growing focus on controlling carbon emissions from vehicles, is also propelling the global market for automotive heat shield. Furthermore, several technological advancements have led to the integration of superchargers in spark ignition and compression ignition engines, thereby augmenting the market growth. With an increasing preferences for lighter automotive parts, numerous key manufacturers are also developing lightweight heat shield materials. Additionally, the emergence of electric and hybrid vehicles has led to a rise in demand for heat shields, which is further propelling the global market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Autoneum

Carcoustics

Dana Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH

Lydall Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NICHIAS Corporation

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Zircotec

Automotive Heat Shield Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Material, Product, Application and Vehicle Type.

Market Breakup by Material:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Market Breakup by Product:

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich Type

Market Breakup by Application:

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Under Bonnet

Engine Compartment

Under Chassis

Others

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

