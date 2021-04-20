Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Top Key Players Sanden Holdings Corporation, T.RAD Co., Ltd., Valeo SA and Others

The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Automotive heat exchanger market with detailed market segmentation by design, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive heat exchanger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive heat exchanger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive heat exchanger companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- AKG Thermal Systems, Inc., Dana Limited, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Corporation, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corporation, T.RAD Co., Ltd., Valeo SA

The automotive heat exchanger is a component that is used for transferring heat between two mediums at different temperatures having thermal contact. They form an essential part in any vehicle and are used for maintaining the required operating temperature in the engine as well as other components. The positive outlook of the automotive industry in developing countries creates a favorable landscape for the manufacturers active in the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

The automotive heat exchanger market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing adoption of HVAC systems in off-highway vehicles and high-end commercial vehicles. The demand for electric and hybrid cars would eliminate the need for conventional engine cooling components, thereby hindering the market growth. On the other hand, battery thermal management systems are likely to offer significant opportunities for the key players of the automotive heat exchanger market over the coming years.

