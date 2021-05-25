Automotive Haptic Accelerator Pedals Market 2021-2028 Next-Gen in Automotive with Jaguar, Hella, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Bosch, Continental, CTS

Haptics incorporated into pedals can help minimize driver distraction. In addition, haptic technology can be applied to a vehicle’s accelerator pedals to provide responsive user feedback, minimizing driver distraction and boosting driver confidence for safer travel.

The haptic accelerator pedal is an application field of haptic communication technology. In this technology, the sensor is located in the accelerator pedal of the vehicle which can sense the exact force required and determine whether the driver is applying excess pressure.

The innovative haptic accelerator pedal communicates with you to help you save energy, limiting your torque demand and displaying the maximum speed required to take you to your destination.

The accelerator is also known as gas pedal. It is the pedal located on the floor on the far-right. This pedal controls the amount of gas being fed into the engine and thereby controls the speed of the vehicle.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Jaguar

Hella

Mercedes Benz

Nissan

Bosch

Continental

CTS

Market segmentation:

By Product

Steel Pedals

Aluminum Pedals

Composite Pedals

By Applications

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Automotive Haptic Accelerator Pedals market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

