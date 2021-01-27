Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market 2021 Covid-19 impact analysis of top companies – GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2020

The automotive halogen bulbs market includes sales of automotive halogen bulbs that use a halogen gas inside the bulbs to increase light output and rated life.

The global automotive halogen bulbs market was worth $8.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% and reach $11.3 billion by 2023.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton?Cooper?, Panasonic, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Valeo

Latest News and Development

September.1, 2016: GE Lighting CEO Bill Lacey announced in an internal memo to employees that it will be withdrawing from Asia and Latin America Markets as of Nov. 30, 2016, reported China Association of Lighting Industry (CALI).

Jul 31, 2019: Philips RacingVision headlight bulb, developed by Lumileds, has been named Auto Express Headlight Bulb of the Year 2019 during the magazine’s annual product awards ceremony.

March 8, 2016: The new Philips Automotive Lighting Catalog features the latest innovations in automotive lighting technology for applications on all types of domestic and import cars, SUVs, light trucks, and vans from model years 1999 to 2015.

The automotive halogen bulbs market covered in this report is segmented by type into halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights, halogen flash lights. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by application into OEM’s and afetrmarket. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Automotive Halogen Bulbs market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

By Product Type: Halogen Short-Arc Lights; Halogen Long-Arc Lights; Halogen Flash Lights

By End User: OEMs; Aftermarket

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Automotive Halogen Bulbs market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Automotive Halogen Bulbs in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Automotive Halogen Bulbs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Automotive Halogen Bulbs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Automotive Halogen Bulbs on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market and assist manufacturers and Automotive Halogen Bulbs organization to better grasp the development course of Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

