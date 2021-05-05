Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor: Technological Advancement, Challenges and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025
“This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Solid State Lidar
Mechanical Lidar
Solid-State Hybrid Lidar
Others
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
OEM
Research
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Velodyne
Ibeo
Quanergy
Hesaitech
Slamtec
Huawei
Livox
Lumentum
Luminar
Leishen
Sick
Hokuyo
Trimble
Innoviz
Leddar Tech
Leica
RoboSense
First Edible Nest
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Industry Value Chain
10.2 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Upstream Market
10.3 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor in Global Market
Table 2. Top Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
continued…
