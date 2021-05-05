Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor: Technological Advancement, Challenges and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical Lidar

Solid-State Hybrid Lidar

Others

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

OEM

Research

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velodyne

Ibeo

Quanergy

Hesaitech

Slamtec

Huawei

Livox

Lumentum

Luminar

Leishen

Sick

Hokuyo

Trimble

Innoviz

Leddar Tech

Leica

RoboSense

First Edible Nest

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Industry Value Chain



10.2 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Upstream Market



10.3 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor in Global Market



Table 2. Top Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Unit)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Automotive Grade Lidar Sensor Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

