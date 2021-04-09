Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market is valued at approximately USD 1845 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In recent years, the gesture recognition has emerged as a major innovation field in the automotive industry that will be increasingly used in the next-generation car for enhancing usera??s driving experience. Gesture recognition usually determines whether the driver has presented a recognizable finger or hand gestures within an allocated space without contacting a touchscreen.

The adoption of gesture control and recognition in automotive vehicles, making it easier to use built-in systems and mitigates the possibility of affecting a distraction-related accident by facilitating drivers to better concentrate on the road while driving. Therefore, many automobile manufacturers, governments, and consumers have become increasingly aware of the reimbursements of this technology, thereby, component suppliers have started deploying dedicated electronic hardware to aid with gesture recognition. Furthermore, the rise in production & sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, along with the rise in trend of vehicle electrification and autonomous driving are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 67.1 million units of passenger cars produced around the world, representing an increase of 65.7 million units in 2013. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall automotive industry is adversely impacting. While the capital investments are high in the sector before the COVID-19 crisis, and presently, they are expected to be postponed or put on for at least a year. Therefore, this factor is negatively influencing the demand for automotive gesture recognition in the recent year. However, the high implementation cost and technical challenges are is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the production of vehicles with advanced features, and the presence of a significant number of advanced vehicle manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing disposable income of the individuals and escalating demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Gesture Recognition market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Visteon Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Softkinetic Inc.

Omek Interactive Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Touch Based Systems

Touchless Systems

By Authentication Type:

Hand/Finger Print/Leg Recognition

Facial Recognition

Vision/IRIS Recognition

Others

By Application:

Multimedia/Infotainment/Navigation

Lighting Systems

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

