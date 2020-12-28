Automotive Gear Shifter Market growth and forecast research 2020 – 2026

“

According to Our Research analysis,the global automotive gear shifter market, in terms of revenue, is valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period from 2016 to 2022. The major factors influencing the growth of global automotive gear shifter market are the steady development of automotive across the world.

Automotive gear shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

Automotive gear shifter can be divided into two categories–mechanical gear shifter and electronic gear shifter. Mechanical gear shifter’s production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 91.62% in 2017, electronic gear shifter account for 8.38%.

The consumption market share of global Automotive gear shifter in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle have been stable year by year, at 81.01% and 18.99% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Automotive gear shifter in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Automotive gear shifter market has the most promising sales prospects in passenger vehicle application.

Europe is the biggest contributor to the Automotive gear shifter revenue market, accounted for 27.74% of the total global market with a revenue of 809.3 million USD in 2017, followed by China, 26.61% with a revenue of 776.24 million USD.

The global automotive gear shifter market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of automotive gear shifter offer a wide range of automotive gear shifter solutions to fit specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket requirements. The key players in the automotive gear shifter market include Kongsberg, ZF, GHSP, SL Corporation, Sila, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, Kostal, DURA, Tokai Rika and others. Kongsberg is the largest company in the global Automotive gear shifter market, accounted for 11.55/% of the revenue market share in 2017,

