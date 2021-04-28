Automotive Gear Shift System Market Growing at High CAGR by 2027 – Ficosa, Fujikiko, Kongsberg Automotive and KOSTAL Group

Automotive gear shift system is a metal lever attached to shift assembly framework and are used to change gears. Gear shift system is used to accelerate and decelerate the vehicle. Gear shift system has its application in automotive and have basically two types, namely manual system and automatic system. The manual gearshift system requires a clutch pedal whereas an automatic gear shift system or a semi-automatic does not use the gearshift system clutch pedal.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Gear Shift System Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Automotive Gear Shift System Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Automotive Gear Shift System players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Dura Automotive Systems

2. Eissmann Group Automotive

3. Ficosa

4. Fujikiko Co.,Ltd.

5. Kongsberg Automotive

6. KOSTAL Group

7. KÜSTER Unternehmensgruppe

8. Orscheln Products

9. Stoneridge, Inc.

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The advantage of accurate and quick responding gear actuation is driving the growth of the automotive gear shift system market. However, the less reliability of an advanced shifter may restrain the growth of the automotive gear shift system market. Furthermore, the increasing preference for automatic & hybrid transmission in developing countries is anticipated to create market opportunities for the automotive gear shift system market during the forecast period.

The global automotive gear shift system market is segmented on the basis of technology and component. Based on technology, the automotive gear shift system market is segmented into: automatic shifter and shift-by-wire. On the basis of component, the automotive gear shift system market is segmented into: CAN module, electronic control unit, solenoid actuator, and others.

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00021717/

