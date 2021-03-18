Automotive Fuel Cell Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Key Players Toshiba, Ballard Power, Hydrogenics, ITM Power, PLUG POWER and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2027

A fuel cell is an electrical device created by a chemical reaction between a source fuel and an oxidant. Fuel cell powered cars, like their battery-operated counterparts, are powerful and emission-free.

Automotive Fuel Cell Market will register growth rate of 66.81% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for fuel cell vehicles from automotive & transportation sectors is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing government initiatives to enhance hydrogen infrastructure is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as less greenhouse gas & air pollutant emissions, better fuel efficiency and development of zero emission vehicles will drive the automotive fuel cell market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High cost of the vehicles and improper hydrogen infrastructure will hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive fuel cell market report are Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics, ITM Power, PLUG POWER INC., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc., American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Nissan, TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Altergy, Intelligent Energy Limited, K- Pas Instronic Engineers India Private Limited, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation

Automotive fuel cell market is segmented of the basis of electrolyte type, component type, power output and vehicle type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of electrolyte type, the automotive fuel cell market is segmented into PEMFC and PAFC.

Based on component type, the automotive fuel cell market is divided into fuel stack, fuel processor and power conditioner.

The power output segment of the automotive fuel cell market is divided into <100 Kw Power Output, 100–200 Kw Power Output, and >200 Kw Power Output.

Vehicle type segment of the automotive fuel cell market is divided into PC, LCV, bus, and truck.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Fuel Cell Air Purifier market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Fuel Cell Air Purifier market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Fuel Cell Air Purifier market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Fuel Cell Air Purifier Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Fuel Cell Air Purifier market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

