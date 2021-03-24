Automotive Foam Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Armacell, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain

Market Introduction

The automotive foams improve vehicle safety, structural strength, acoustics as well as the comfort properties of the automobiles. Polyurethane foams are used to reduce noise vibration and harshness. Automotive foams are mostly made up of polyurethane and polyolefin materials. They also help in providing structural support to the vehicle. These are lightweight solutions for cavity sealing and stiffening. Automotive foams are used in wide applications including door panels, headrests, seat cushioning, frame rails, and engine cradles. Polyether polyols are low VOC foam type which help improve shape memory of foam after compression. Automotive foams help seal out cabin against road and engine.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Automotive Foam Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Automotive Foam market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Automotive Foam market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Foam market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Automotive Foam Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny.

The structure of the Automotive Foam Market report can be categorized into following sections:

The global automotive foam market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use.

Based on type, the market is segmented as polyurethane foam, polyolefin foam, and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented into interiors and exteriors.

By end-use, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Automotive Foam Market Research include:

Armacell LLC

BASF SE

Bridgestone Corporation

Fritz Nauer AG

Lear Corporation

Recticel NV

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain

The Dow Chemical Company

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Foam market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Automotive Foam market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

