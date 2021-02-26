Automotive Foam Market Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2027

Global automotive foam deals with a material, which is made up of a solid and gas phase mixed together to form a plastic foam. Foam is a versatile material for different applications in the automotive segment, and is available in different types based on raw materials. Automotive foams are reliable and are light in weight. On the other hand, polypropylene foams are light in weight and are lower in cost. Automotive foams are widely used in all types of vehicles, including light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles. However, growing manufacturer inclination toward automotive foam products derives its demand in near future.

Regions covered

North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM), and Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Johnson Controls, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Lear Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, BASF, Recticel, Vitafoams, Armacell, The Dow Chemical Company, Rogers, Saint-Gobain

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The significant factors leading to the growth of global automotive foam market are growth in end user industries in emerging nations and versatility &unique physical properties. However, economic slowdown and proper disposable and recycling technique hampers the growth of global automotive seat headrest system market. On the other hand,rising of use of bio based material and trend of replacement of heavy material with light weight material provides opportunity toglobal automotive foam market to grow in near future.

Growth in end user industries in emerging nations

Foams like flexible polyurethane have a wide application in automotive industry. Flexible polyurethane are used in crash pads, arm rests, sun visors and head rests carpet back. Growth of end users industries increased the demand of these foams thus leading to the growth of global automotive foam market in near future.

Versatility and unique physical properties

Polyurethane is a high versatility material and can be used in wide variety of applications. Different foams have their different properties such as durable, flexible, hard, rigid, semi rigid which leads to the growth of global automotive foam market in near future.