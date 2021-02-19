Automotive Floor Mats Market is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2027| 3M, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Conform Automotive, Feltex

Automotive Floor Mats Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Automotive Floor Mats Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

The automotive floor mats market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing preference for lighter, more efficient, and aesthetically-pleasing automotive floor mats in the automotive industry. Although automotive mats are one of the highest-selling accessories in terms of volume, their low average selling price does not offer high revenue and profit. Automotive floor mats that are custom-fit offer edge-to-edge protection and add to the aesthetic quotient of the vehicle. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global automotive floor mats market was valued US$ 7.91 million in 2017, and is expected to witness 4.1% growth rate to reach US$ 8.23 million by 2018. This growth is attributed to increasing automobile production worldwide. For instance, according to Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), 4.49 million vehicles were produced in India in 2016, which later reached to 4.78 million units in 2017. Furthermore, increasing preference for comfort and safety among the populace in vehicles is expected to boost demand for automotive floor mats during the forecast period.

Key Players In The Automotive Floor Mats Market: 3M, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Conform Automotive, Feltex, GAHH LLC, RACEMARK International, LLC, Lloyd Mats Inc., German Auto Tops Inc., Lear Corporation (Masland Corporation), Low & Bonar PLC, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Walser GmbH, MacNeil Automotive Products Limited (WeatherTech), Husky Liners, Inc. (Truck Hero, Inc.), and Lund International, Inc.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Automotive Floor Mats Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Automotive Floor Mats Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Floor Mats, By Product Type:

Rubber Mats



Plastic Mats



Textile Mats



Others

Global Automotive Floor Mats, By Application:

Passenger Cars



LCVs



HCVs

Global Automotive Floor Mats, By Sales Channel:

OEMs



After Market

Ask Discount before purchasing @

