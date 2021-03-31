Automotive Filters Market to 2027 -A.L. Filter Ltd.,ACDelco,Denso Corporation,Donaldson Company,Freudenberg Group,K&N Engineering,MANN+HUMMEL,North American Filter Corporation

The automotive filters market was valued at US$ 3570.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 5383.8 Mn by 2027.

The automotive filters Market are designed and developed to prevent the entry of dirt particles such as bacteria, exhaust fumes, pollens, and others into the engine and carburetor. The use of these filters further minimizes the air pollutants that are emitted by the vehicles, thus, extends the service life of the vehicle, and reduces the maintenance cost. The government and emission bodies around the world have imposed stringent emission laws for the vehicles that emit hazardous gases such as nitrogen oxide (NOx), hydrocarbons (HC), carbon monoxide (CO), and others. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. has amended standards such as fuel economy standards for the LCVs and national program for greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

In addition, drivers, in today’s time, feel the impact of increasing oil prices every day at the pump, due to which the gasoline is becoming considerably expensive and the call for effective solutions for reducing fuel consumption is growing stronger. Some of the leading filter manufacturers have developed unique and wide-ranging seal-based solution for emissions reduction in utility vehicles and passenger. For instance, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG has developed the Filtration Technologies that contribute to the effective reduction of CO2 emissions through its fully synthetic micronAir engine intake air filters that help in protecting valuable resources. Thus, this in turn, is boosting the growth of automotive filters market.

The key players profiled in the market include are A.L. Filter Ltd.,ACDelco,Denso Corporation,Donaldson Company,Freudenberg Group,K&N Engineering,MANN+HUMMEL,North American Filter Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH

Global Automotive Filters Market: Applications and Types

Automotive Filters Market – By Type

Fuel Filter

Engine Oil Filter

Engine Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

Coolant Air Filter

Steering Oil Filter

Automotive Filters Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

The report firstly introduced the Automotive Filters basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

