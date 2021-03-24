Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Share, Industry Size, Statistics by 2025

Rising vehicular pollution from automotive evaporation along with increasing solar radiation is driving the automotive evaporative emission control system market. High diurnal emission from gasoline evaporation owing to temperature fluctuation during the day and night is escalating the product demand.

Vehicle manufacturers are producing vehicles complying evaporation test methods and performance standards. Increasing product implementation in petrol vehicles will propel the industry size over the study timeframe.

Major industry participants in the automotive evaporative emission control system market share includes Didac International, Delphi Technologies, TI Automotive, Eagle Industry Co., Ltd., Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd, Plastic Fuel Systems, The Plastic Omnium Group, Robert Bosch, Sentec Group, Stant Corporation, and Standard Motor Products, Inc. Industry players are adopting the strategies including merger & acquisitions, agreement, and collaboration to expand their market share.

International organizations including Environment Protection Agency (EPA) are taking initiatives including mandating the fuel evaporation regulations for petrol run vehicles. 40 CFR part 1066 mandated by EPA provides essential testing procedures for vehicles to measure evaporative, refueling and, exhaust emissions.

Emergence of testing and fuel evaporation regulation limiting the hydrocarbon release will boost the Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market growth.

Industry participants are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop technologies controlling the fuel evaporation. Emission control technologies are promoting carbon neutral cities, enhancing air quality, and reducing harmful discharge from vehicle exhaust gases, thereby offering rapid growth prospects for the automotive evaporative emission control system market.

Stringent regulations focusing on volatile organic compounds and hydrocarbon emissions is inducing significant growth potential in industry landscape. Regulatory bodies are reducing maximum discharge limit.

For instance, Japan regulatory authority is planning to reduce evaporating limit from 2gm/test to 1,500 mg/test by 2020. Further, adoption of systems such as OBVR to control fuel evaporation will positively influence industry share.

The automotive evaporative emission control system market from PCV will exhibit significant growth over the project timeframe owing to increasing passenger vehicle demand with improving economic conditions. Moreover, development of road infrastructure and benefits including enhanced safety, fuel efficiency, and improved comfort level will enhance segment penetration. Moreover, vehicle manufacturers are developing advanced technology such as fuel direct injection to reduce vehicular pollution.

Sensors accounted for a considerable volume share in the automotive evaporative emission control system market share on account of its higher usage in monitoring fuel and pressure level in tank. The component assists reducing petrol evaporation by monitoring engine temperature, intake air temperature, and exhaust oxygen content thereby enhancing the industry expansion.

OEM will hold a significant revenue share over the projected timeframe with incorporation of fuel evaporation control equipment in vehicles to qualify test and meet the standard. Development of innovative components such as brushless fuel pumps reduces vehicular pollution and power consumption. In addition, installation of advanced systems such as integrated electronic systems, and lightweight component play significant role in improving the fuel economy.

North America will showcase significant growth over the forecast period owing to high concentration of vehicles manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, and FCA US along with adoption of stringent environmental norms related to fuel emission. Organizations including EPA are emphasizing on vehicle maintenance programs and promotion of sustainable transportation driving the industry size.

For instance, in February 2016, TI Automotive announced the acquisition of Millennium Industries Corporation. The strategy will expand the product portfolio strengthening the industry penetration.

