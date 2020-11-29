Automotive Ethernet Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Automotive ethernet connects various automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), infotainment system, powertrain, and chassis. It supports high bandwidth operation at high speed. Moreover, it also reduces labor and cable cost by simplifying the configuration & optimization of the in-vehicle networks. Furthermore, ethernet offers various benefits such as higher bandwidth & speed, scalability, and minimum latency. Innovative and high-quality infotainment technologies such as web-based services & gestures enhance the driving experience as well as the attractiveness of the vehicle. Therefore, the demand for ethernet is projected to boost the automobile ethernet market in the future.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Component, Bandwidth, Application, Vehicle Type and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered The major players analyzed include Broadcom, NXP, Marvell, Microchip, Vector Informatik, Dryv.io, Molex, Texas Instruments, Cadence, and DASAN Networks.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the in-vehicle ethernet market due to which the automotive ethernet manufacturers are facing losses owing to lack of completion of sales target for the year 2020 due to coronavirus.

Manufacturing plants and the production has been shut down due to the government declaration of lockdown due to which vulnerability in the demand and supply cycle of many automobile ethernet manufacturers is observed owing to coronavirus.

Majority of automobile ethernet manufacturers have cancelled all operation of factories across affected areas due to which non-availability of workforce affects the production.

Automobile manufacturers have somehow begun their production fulfilling government regulations due to which manufacturers are producing ethernet at a short target, result of which production and installation of automobile ethernet has started.

The vendors in automobile ethernet industry across the globe are affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns, which in turn affecting the global automobile ethernet manufacturers worldwide.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in demand for infotainment & advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adoption of low-cost ethernet technology, and rise in demand for advanced safety & passenger convenience are driving the growth of the market. However, complexity in migrating from traditional in-vehicle connectivity to ethernet is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, emergence of connected cars is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automobile ethernet market trends are as follows:

Rise in demand for infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Ethernet adoption in vehicles for infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is growing at a high rate because of higher bandwidth & speed and minimum delay while navigation. Advanced and high-quality technologies such as gesture control enhance the driving experience of the driver. Thereby, ethernet offers better functionality over controller-area network (CAN) technology for the ADAS.

Manufacturers are re-developing the in-car infrastructure to support the next-generation ethernet for connected and autonomous vehicles. Owing to various mentioned advantages of ethernet numerous automotive ethernet manufacturers have started production of smart technologies. For instance, Broadcom launched BCM8956X multilayer ethernet switch to help deliver the connectivity solution for self-driving cars. Therefore, rise in demand for advanced driver assistance system and infotainment will boost the growth of the automobile ethernet market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Component Hardware

Software

Services Consulting Implementation Training and Support

Bandwidth 10 Megabytes per second

100 Megabytes per second

1 Gigabyte per second

2.5 Gigabytes per second

5 Gigabytes per second

10 Gigabytes per second Application Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Infotainment

Powertrain

Chassis

Body & Comfort Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automobile ethernet industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automobile ethernet market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automobile ethernet market growth scenario.

We can also determine ethernet will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automobile ethernet market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automobile ethernet market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automobile ethernet market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

