Automotive Engineering Services Market Impact of COVID-19 on Forecast to 2027 -AKKA Technologies Group, Altran Technologies SA, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini SE, FEV Europe GmbH, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, L&T Technology Services Ltd

The “Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive engineering services market with detailed market segmentation by service type, application, location, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive engineering services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, location, and vehicle type. By service type, the market is segmented as designing, prototyping, testing, system integration, and concept/research. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS and safety, chassis, simulation, electrical, electronics, and body controls, connectivity services, powertrain and exhaust, interior, exterior, and body engineering, and others. On the basis of the location, the market is segmented as outsource and in-house. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehhicles.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive engineering services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AKKA Technologies Group

Altran Technologies SA

AVL List GmbH

Bertrandt AG

Capgemini SE

FEV Europe GmbH

HCL Technologies Limited

IAV GmbH

L&T Technology Services Ltd

Ricardo plc

Global Automotive Engineering Services Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type (Designing, Prototyping, Testing, System Integration, Concept/Research); Application (ADAS and Safety, Chassis, Simulation, Electrical Electronics and Body Controls, Connectivity Services, Power train and Exhaust, Interior Exterior and Body Engineering, Others); Location (Outsource, In-House); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Engineering Services Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Engineering Services market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Engineering Services industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Engineering Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Engineering Services market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Engineering Services market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

