Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2020 to 2025

The Global Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Automotive Engine Cylinder Block industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Automotive Engine Cylinder Block market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 4%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Key Market Trends:

Automotive OEMs Downsizing Engine will be a Restraint

The light weight passenger vehicle manufacturers are preferring downsizing the size of their engine capacity so that the fuel efficiency of the vehicle can be increased and also the strict emission norms can be followed as the small engine size burns less fuel and hence less carbon emissions. In December 2018, Ford introduced Ecosport S Ecoboost downsizing the engine size to 1.0-litre turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine.

This factor is praised by the end consumers also because these lightweight passenger vehicles are mainly used for commuting within a short radius and hence high-power engines are not desired by them. The gain for end customers in this category is overall low cost of the engine and increased fuel efficiency. But reducing the engine size will be a restraint for the market as the number of cylinders will be reduced.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market

The region accounts for almost 60% of world’s population as well as major developing economies of the world like China, India. During the forecast period Asia-Pacific nations are expected to grow considerably which might see an increased demand for automobiles in the region. Also, people in this geography are replacing vehicles at a faster rate than it was a few years ago. Engine re-works and re-assembly are also popular in this region that will drive the growth of automotive engine cylinder blocks market. The players in the region are expanding aggressively to increase their supply capacity so that they can fulfill the OEMs and aftermarket demand. All these factors are expected to help Asia Pacific market register further growth.

Regional Analysis for Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

