Automotive End-point Authentication Market by 2020-2027: Top Key Players Hitachi Ltd, Nuance Communications, Safran S.A., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Symantec Corporation and Others

The Automotive End-point Authentication Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive end-point authentication market with detailed market segmentation by authentication type, vehicle type, connectivity type, component type. The global automotive end-point authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive end-point authentication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive end-point authentication market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive end-point authentication market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Continental AG, Fitbit, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Nuance Communications, Safran S.A., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Symantec Corporation

Increasing cyberattacks intrusion and the forever increasing demand for security are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing in guidelines for vehicle security and added benefits given by the insurance companies for cars tailored with endpoint security are some other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

An endpoint authentication mechanism is utilized to verify/track the identity of external devices connected to a network, thereby safeguarding the connectivity of only authorized endpoint devices. An endpoint authentication is of vital crucial for networks that have burst of remote users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive end-point authentication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive end-point authentication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive End-point Authentication Market Landscape Automotive End-point Authentication Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive End-point Authentication Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive End-point Authentication Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive End-point Authentication Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive End-point Authentication Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive End-point Authentication Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive End-point Authentication Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

