Automotive Embedded Systems Market Analysis, Demand Growth, Current Trends 2025

The automotive industry is one of the largest economy in the world producing millions of cars every year. As for other industries, significant improvements in functionalities, performance, safety, etc. are provided by electronic and software technologies. An automotive embedded system is a computer system that is embedded into a car to control various functionalities. It is a computer system for electronic devices, built with the intent to control the mechanism of data and services. Software is an important aspect of the automotive embedded system. Most of the automotive embedded systems are deployed for energy saving and low emission in vehicles, high reliability and safety requirements. Automotive embedded systems assures the end user requirements in terms of safety, comfort and even costs. Changes in system architecture, modifications in software development and enhancement of integrated services would bring new opportunities in the market.

Increasing focus on vehicle safety features, increasing demand of automation, consumers increasing demand towards electric vehicles, rising trend of vehicle electrification in automobile industry as well as government regulations as to the emissions and increased fuel efficiency are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global automotive embedded system market. One of the technological reasons for the increase of automotive embedded system is the fact that the new hardware and software technologies that are deployed facilitate the introduction of functions whose development can be costly or even not feasible if it was used with only mechanical or hydraulic technology.

However, the life span of electronic systems is usually low, power requirements are high and the system design is very complicated. The making of an electronic system requires complex level of software algorithms, which indirectly results in high battery utilization .Such factors are hindering the market growth. Automotive embedded systems make today’s vehicles more productive, safe and convenient. However, such systems greatly increase the complexity of a vehicle, and the vehicle makers struggle to handle the resulting safety and reliability issue.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and region. On the basis of type, the automotive embedded system market is subdivided into embedded hardware and embedded software. By application type, the automotive embedded system market is segmented into multimedia, HMI & telematics, body electronics, safety & security and powertrain & chassis control. The safety & security application is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive embedded system market due to the growing need for advanced safety features in vehicles. The chassis domain is composed of systems whose aim is to control the interaction of the vehicle with the road. HMI systems support the interaction between the driver and the passengers with numerous functions embedded in the car.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive embedded system market is subdivided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By electric vehicle type, this market is subdivided into Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle. By component type, the market is segmented into sensor, microcontroller (MCU), memory device, and transceiver. The sensor is predicted to be the largest segment of automotive embedded system market. The growing demand of electric vehicles is likely to drive this market. On the basis of geographical region, the automotive embedded system market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The rise in the income levels of customers, increased vehicle production in China, and increase in the number of electric vehicles in Japan have led to the growth of automotive embedded system market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive embedded system market with most significant development are Delphi Automotive PLC, Johnson Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Harman International Industries, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Texas Instruments, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Panasonic Corporation among others.

