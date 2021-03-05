Automotive Electronics Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Global Automotive Electronics Market is valued at USD 243.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 458.97 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.5 % over the forecast period.

Increase integration & adoption of automotive electronics in modern vehicles to deliver enhanced safety & comfort to consumers is driving the growth of global automotive electronics market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Electronics Market Report:

Electronics now play a vital role in almost every part of the vehicle, from the body to the powertrain to the infotainment system. Automotive electronics demand is increased due to more innovation in advanced safety, security, infotainment, comfort, and convenience features and federal fuel economy standards keep increasing, next generation. Due to growing automotive sector the demand for automotive electronics is increasing tenfold every year. Automotive electronics are integrated and mounted in several vehicle applications such as body electronics, safety systems, and infotainment. There are various components, such as carputers, engine management, ignition, radio, telematics, and in-car entertainment systems, which directly or indirectly depend on the electronic systems in automobiles. Increasing consumer shift towards automation and significant demand for luxury cars will augment the growth of market in coming years.

Global Automotive Electronics Market report is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, technology, and region. Based upon type the automotive electronics market is segmented into advanced driver assistance systems, body electronics, entertainment, powertrain and safety system. Based upon sales channel the automotive electronics market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Based upon technology segment the automotive electronic market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, electric vehicle and two-wheeler.

The regions covered in this Automotive Electronics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Automotive Electronics Manufacturers:

Global Automotive Electronics report covers prominent Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Altera Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Bosch Group, Broadcom, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Faurecia, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, VALEO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and other.

Rising Demand for Cutting-Edge Infotainment System in the Vehicle

Automotive electronics are widely used in autonomous driving, electric cars and in-car infotainment systems. In-car infotainment systems are widely used in luxury vehicles and are being integrated into several passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Moreover, growing popularity of electric vehicle, hybrid vehicles and increasing technological advances in vehicles this factor are driving the global automotive electronics market. For example, Germany registers around 110,000 electrified vehicles in 2019. However, High maintenance and replacement cost will restrain the growth of the market. Increasing demand for better fuel efficient vehicles with more electronics devices will create number of opportunity for new entrants in the automotive electronics market.

Asia pacific is dominating in the Automotive Electronics Market

Increasing demand of electronic vehicle, hybrid vehicle and autonomous vehicle in Asia pacific region is driving the market. The rapidly growing economies in China and India and inclining population towards the electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle are boosting the automotive electronics market. For example, increasing sales of highway-legal light-duty plug-in vehicles reached 2 million units in 2016, 3 million in November 2017, and the 5 million in December 2018 respectively in China. Europe was the second in terms of revenue generation in 2018 followed by North America. The growth in the region was due to increasing demand of technological advanced electronics vehicles and in autonomous vehicle is driving the automotive electronics market. Europe is the largest producer of passenger and light vehicles due to this factor the automotive electronics market is increasing in order. For example, 16.5 million passenger cars were made in the European Union in 2018.

Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation

By Type: Advanced Driver Assistance System, Body Electronics, Entertainment, Powertrain, Safety System

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket,

By Technology: Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Two Wheeler

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

