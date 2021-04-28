Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The Automotive Electronic Parking Brake market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Automotive Electronic Parking Brake companies during the forecast period.

EPB is an innovation in the braking technology, which has replaced the conventional handbrake with a push button. This in turn creates more in-vehicle space and also enhances drivers’ comfort, safety, and convenience.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Automotive Electronic Parking Brake market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Continental

ZF TRW

Aisin Seiki

Akebono

KUSTER Automotive Control Systems

Bosch

DURA Automotive Systems

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Mando-Hella Electronics

ADVICS

SKF

Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Application Abstract

The Automotive Electronic Parking Brake is commonly used into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of products, the various types include:

FMVSS 105

FMVSS 135

ECE 13H

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

In-depth Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market Report: Intended Audience

Automotive Electronic Parking Brake manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Electronic Parking Brake

Automotive Electronic Parking Brake industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive Electronic Parking Brake industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

