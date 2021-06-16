Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Sales Witnessing Promising Growth Over 2030
Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2020 to 2030
Market Outlook :-
The global automotive electronic manufacturing services market is witnessing promising growth due to the extension of the automotive industry. Globally, the automotive electronic manufacturing services market is driven by the extreme need to transform the driving experience of the consumers.
The automotive electronic manufacturing services market is also driven by the increase in the adoption of automation technologies like advanced motor control, energy management systems, ADAS, etc. by manufacturers in the industry.
In the urge of complete electrification and automation, automotive manufacturers have been progressively matching the pace in advances in technology
. As a result, the automotive electronic manufacturing services industry made advances in making electronics in the automotive industry more reliable and cost-efficient.
Regional Outlook – Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market
In recent years, North America has shown substantial growth in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market due to the introduction of the latest technologies such as ADAS, advanced motor control, etc. in the automotive industry.
European countries like UK, France, Germany, etc. are forecasted to show a steady growth in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market owing to the presence of leading automotive electronic manufacturing services players.
The Asian region is expected to hold a promising share in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market. Nations like Japan, China India, and Singapore are the leading Asian markets for automotive electronic manufacturing services.
Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Application:
- Audio & Infotainment
- Power Train
- Safety Systems
- Body & Comfort
- Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Component:
- Electronic Control Unit
- Sensors
- Current Carrying Devices
- Others
Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Sales Channel:
- OEMs
- After-Market
Important doubts related to the Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market clarified in the report:
- Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the market?
- Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
- Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Growing demand for eco-friendly manufacturing solutions
Owing to increasing awareness about climate change and the environment increases the demand for eco-friendly solution in automotive sector.
The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on the implementation of carbon-cap or carbon trading plans to drive the push for eco-friendly manufacturing solutions.
Electric cars are the new trends in the automotive market. Governments across the globe are encouraging the development of the electric cars market by providing tax benefits to the vendors. This is expected to be an important factor that will boost the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.
Key Players of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market
The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on strategic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their positions.
In 2019, Continental AG announced the decision of acquiring Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The players in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market include
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental AG
- Denso Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
- OMRON Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- HGM Automotive Electronics
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Delphi Technologies Inc.
- HELLA GmbH & Co.
- Atotech Deutschland GmbH
- NXP Semiconductors N.V
- Altera (Intel Corporation)
- Panasonic Corporation
