Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market in Asia Pacific: Business Outlook 2020-2024 by Leading Industry Players, Trends and Forecast

By 2024, the automotive electronic control unit market in Asia Pacific is set to gain over $55 billion in annual revenues. The market was valued at $35 billion during 2017 and was projected to rise at a 6% CAGR up to 2024.

With the rapid development of the automobile industry, the APAC automotive ECU market is certain to gain considerable momentum. As the penetration of automobiles escalates, the manufacturers of ECUs have been scaling up, aiding the revenue gains. The remarkable expansion of automobile industry can be attributed to the decreasing costs of raw materials as well as electronic components, alongside the easy availability of cheap labor.

The following top three factors have been defining the APAC automotive Electronic Control Unit market trends:

Autonomous vehicles segment poised for growth with rise in safety concerns

In terms of mode, the autonomous vehicle segment is projected to achieve substantial profit through the forecast period. The alarming increase in the number of road accidents has led to an intensified degree of safety concerns. To enhance safety of vehicles and roadways, governments of nations such as China are undertaking numerous research and testing activities, fueling the demand for self-driving cars.

With a view to cater to the requirements of customers, several manufacturers of self-driving cars have been deploying ADAS and other advanced safety systems that are integrated with automotive ECUs, supporting the advancement of the automotive Electronic Control Unit market in Asia Pacific.

Powertrain application segment is to expand as demand from EVs and BEVs shoots upward

The powertrain segment is projected to ascend consistently through the forecast timeframe owing to the presence of multiple leading manufacturers of automotive electronic control units, impacting the automotive ECU industry trends in Asia Pacific. OEMs from across the globe have been exhibiting spiraling demand for ECUs, ramping up the production volumes and boosting the market share.

Another key factor pushing the segmental growth is the compulsory deployment of powertrain products across electric vehicles (EVs) and battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs). These preference for these vehicles is triggered by their low fuel consumption coupled with energy and cost saving advantages, fueling the automotive electronic control unit market in Asia Pacific.

Increasing disposable incomes to encourage deployment of passenger cars

By vehicle type, the APAC automotive electronic control unit market share has been bifurcated into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to register significant demand through the forecast period, driven by the high motorization rate across metropolitan cities across countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Philippines.

The increase in private transport can be attributed to the rising preference for vehicles, which are increasingly perceived as status symbols. Moreover, the safety, luxury, and comfort that accompanies the use of private cars has also been an advantage for the Asia Pacific automotive electronic control unit market forecast.

Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies, Atmel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Bosch Group, Continental AG, and Lear Corporation are some key manufacturers in the Asia Pacific automotive electronic control unit industry.

