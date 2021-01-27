Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Electronic Control Unit Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automotive Electronic Control Unit industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The automotive electronic control unit market is expected to reach USD 65.70 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive electronic control unit market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

An electric control unit (ECU) is a device embedded in automobile which is responsible for regulation and alternation of a car’s electronic systems. These electronic systems can include anti-lock braking system (ABS), fuel injection set-up and many other features. The data which it receives from the vehicle while in use is compared with the on-board data and then actions are taken accordingly by the ECU’s so as to deliver the best performance.

Rising safety standards in the automobile industry, growing demand among consumers for energy efficient consumer vehicles, demand for connected vehicles and growing adoption of autonomous driving technologies including adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind-spot detection and many other features which are the factors driving the growth of global automotive electronic control unit market. High cost of maintenance and failure of control units are the factors restraining the growth of global automotive electronic control unit market.

Growing awareness regarding environmental pollution and stringent government norms are the opportunities for global automotive electronic control unit market. Shortage of skilled personnel and growing complexities in design, operation and control of ECU’s are the challenges for global automotive electronic control unit market.

This automotive electronic control unit market provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automotive electronic control unit market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive electronic control unit market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle, technology and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the automotive electronic control unit market has been segmented as engine control unit, brake control module, suspension control module, powertrain control module, transmission control module and telematics control unit.

On the basis of vehicle, the automotive electronic control unit market has been segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

On the basis of technology, the automotive electronic control unit market has been segmented as transmission control system, engine management system, anti-lock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system and body control system.

Automotive electronic control unit market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into OEM and aftermarket.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Country Level Analysis

Global automotive electronic control unit market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, vehicle, technology and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive electronic control unit market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific will dominate the automotive electronic control unit market due to the growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment. Further, in countries such as China, the demand of ECU’s is driven rapidly by progressing automobile sector which attracts foreign investments as well as rising disposable income which is fuelling the growth in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Share Analysis

Automotive electronic control unit market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive electronic control unit market.

The major players covered in the automotive electronic control unit market report are Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Magna International, Hyundai Mobis, ZF TRW, Fujitsu Ten, Minda Corporation, KEFICO, Hitachi Automotive Systems and Pektron among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In October 2020, Vitesco Technologies has announced its launch of world’s first transmission control system built within a comprehensive overmolding technology. This is much lighter as compared to other units and is highly robust as well as can be manufactured within few production stages. In this, all the components are arranged on a PCB which offers significant advantages including string resistance to vibrations, much flatter and uses a smaller installation space among others.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Automotive Electronic Control Unit market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Automotive Electronic Control Unit market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Automotive Electronic Control Unit. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

