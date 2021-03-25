Automotive Electric Scooter Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027

Electric scooters are those vehicles which are battery based and use electricity to get charged. They are rechargeable batteries and have the ability to offer power to one or more electric motors. Some of the common types of the electric vehicles are retro, standing/self-balancing kick and folding.

Rising concern among population about carbon & greenhouse gas emissions is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the factors such as rising awareness about the environmental advantages of automotive electric scooters, increasing usage in sharing service, technological advancement in the production of solar power electric vehicles, increasing R&D investments for better battery technologies and increasing government rules & norms to decrease pollution will accelerate the demand for automotive electric scooter in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Automotive electric scooter market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 28.82 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.75% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is expected to create new opportunity for the automotive electric scooter.

High maintenance and manufacturing cost of the automotive electric scooter is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the automotive electric scooter market report are Gogoro Inc., Terra Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Vmoto Limited, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, AllCell Technologies LLC, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH, Wuxi Yadea Export-import Co.,LTD, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Niu International., Energica Motor Company, SPIN Global., Lime, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Automotive electric scooter market is segmented on the basis of product type, battery type, voltage type, technology and category. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the automotive electric scooter market is segmented into retro, standing/self-balancing, folding and kick.

On the basis of battery type, the automotive electric scooter market is divided into sealed lead acid, NiMH and li-ion.

The voltage type segment of the automotive electric scooter market is segmented into 24V, 36V, 48V, and greater than 48V.

Based on technology, the automotive electric scooter market is divided into plug in and battery.

Category segment of the automotive electric scooter market is segmented into L1e and L3e.

The Automotive Electric Scooter market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Electric Scooter market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Automotive Electric Scooter market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Electric Scooter market.

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Electric Scooter Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Electric Scooter market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Electric Scooter market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Electric Scooter market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

