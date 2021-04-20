Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market Forecast to 2027 – AISIN, SEIKI, Co.,, Ltd., Allegro, MicroSystems,, LLC, Brembo, S.p.A., Continental, AG, EMC,, LLC, (The, AEVIT), HELLA, GmbH, &, Co., KGaA, Hyundai, Mobis, Küster, Holding, GmbH, WABCO, ZF, Friedrichshafen, AG

The electric parking brake is also known as the automatic parking brake (APB). This system offers the driver more comfort and convenience. Moreover, as the h and lever is not utilized, the car manufacturers have more liberty of choice as to where they place the operating parts in the vehicle. The electric park brake comes with features such as hill- or auto-hold. The hill-hold feature stops the vehicle rolling away accidentally when setting off or st and ing still. On the other h and , auto-hold keeps the brake pressure applied after the driver releases the pedal. Some of the functionality of the electric parking brake includes dynamic emergency brake function, adaptive hill-start assistant, parking brake, and brake pad wear control.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The strong competition in the automotive sector, the increasing electronic content per vehicle, and the government’s urge to make safer vehicles have resulted in the m and atory installation of advanced driver assistance systems such as EPB by the automakers. This has not only offered lucrative opportunities for the present players but also expected to result in escalating the market’s competitive environment. Further, the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is another factor of the automotive electric parking brake market growth.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automotive Electric Parking Brake industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: , AISIN, SEIKI, Co.,, Ltd., Allegro, MicroSystems,, LLC, Brembo, S.p.A., Continental, AG, EMC,, LLC, (The, AEVIT), HELLA, GmbH, &, Co., KGaA, Hyundai, Mobis, Küster, Holding, GmbH, WABCO, ZF, Friedrichshafen, AG

Global Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Components (Caliper Integrated System, Brake Systems, Electronic Control Unit, Sensors, Actuators); Type (Electric-hydraulic caliper system, Full electric drive-by-wire systems); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Electric Parking Brake market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Electric Parking Brake market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market in these regions.

The Scope of the Report:

Analysis and forecast of the market size of the Global Automotive Electric Parking Brake market, in terms of Value

The Report outline, categorized, and forecast the Automotive Electric Parking Brake Industry on the premise of product kind, service provider, end-users, and application.

Competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Automotive Electric Parking Brake market.

Market drivers and challenges for the Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market

Detail profile of leading players with their Strategies.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Automotive Electric Parking Brake market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Electric Parking Brake market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – By Fuel Type

1.3.3 Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – By End User

1.3.4 Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic

6. Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. Automotive Electric Parking Brake – Global Market Overview

6.2. Automotive Electric Parking Brake – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

7. Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology

7.1. Overview

7.2. Technology Market Forecasts And Analysis

