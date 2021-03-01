Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Outlook – 2027

Fuel pumps are components of an automobile engine used with fuel injection to pump fuel from the gas tank to the injectors. The pump is usually a part of the sending unit assembly that includes a float. Float sends an electrical signal to the fuel gauge on the instrument panel. Electric fuel pumps are usually mounted inside the fuel tank; however, some may be mounted outside the tank. Additionally, an electric fuel pump can be replaced as a separate item or as a complete module assembly. Therefore, fuel pump helps to push gasoline to the engine. These features lead to the growth of the electric fuel pump market in coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Significant fall in demand for automobiles have affected the sale of fuel pumps.

COVID-19 has severely affected the electric fuel pump market.

COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the process of production. The process is expected to restart only when situation becomes stable.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the world.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive electric fuel pumps market are rise in trend of engine downsizing, increase in production of vehicles, and rise in demand for passenger vehicle. Moreover, growth in popularity & usage of electric vehicle and rise in fuel prices hamper the growth of the automotive electric fuel pumps market. Furthermore, technological advancements and mergers by international players to expand their customer base are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive electric fuel pumps market.

Rise in trend of engine downsizing

Fuel pump is frequently an essential component of a car or other internal combustion engine devices. Fuel pressures need certain specifications for the engine to run correctly. However, electric fuel pump helps to maintain the pressure to avoid inefficiency of the engine. This leads to the growth of the electric fuel pump market in coming years.

Increase in production of vehicles and rise in demand for passenger vehicle

With increase in the production of vehicles, demand for electric fuel pump also increases, which leads to the growth of the automotive electric fuel pumps market. If the fuel pressure is too high, the engine runs rough else engine may run lean. Electric fuel pump acts as an important component of vehicle. Therefore, increase in sales of vehicles leads to the growth of the automotive electric fuel pump market in coming years.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive electric fuel pumps market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automotive electric fuel pumps market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive electric fuel pumps market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive electric fuel pumps market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

