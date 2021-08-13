Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive electric fuel pumps market witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive fuel pump is used for pumping the fuel from the tank to the engine. These pumps are bifurcated into electrical and mechanical fuel pumps. Electric fuel pumps operate through a motor that maintains the pressure in the fuel system. These are further divided into in-tank and external fuel pumps. Amongst these, in-tank pumps are installed in the fuel tank of the vehicle itself, whereas an external pump is securely mounted outside the fuel tank on a body panel. As compared to mechanical pumps, electric fuel pumps are safer and convenient, offer longer service life, better fuel efficiency, higher interference suppression, and generate minimal noise.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-electric-fuel-pumps-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Trends:

The escalating demand for passenger vehicles is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The introduction of lightweight and advanced electric fuel pumps, which ensure better fuel efficiency, is further contributing to the market growth. The market growth is also being propelled by the increasing demand for high-speed fuel injectors in luxury and sports cars to improve the efficiency and power of electric fuel pumps. Rapid technological advancements and rising investments by manufacturing firms are further fueling the market growth. Furthermore, numerous research and development (R&D) activities with an enhanced focus toward eco-friendly solutions and growing safety concerns amongst consumers are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the motor, the market has been bifurcated into brushed DC and brushless DC motors.

Based on the technology, the market has been divided into turbine style, sliding vane and roller vane.

On the basis of the pump type, the market has been categorized into low pressure electric fuel pump, inline electric fuel pump and others.

According to the application, the market has been classified into passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs.

On a regional basis, the market has been spread across North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others) and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being ACDelco, Aisan Industry Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Daewha Fuel Pump Ind., Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, General, Motors Company, Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, etc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-electric-fuel-pumps-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Excavator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/excavator-market

Automotive Supercharger Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market

Precision Gearbox Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precision-gearbox-market

Latin America Two-wheeler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-two-wheeler-market

United Kingdom Vehicle Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-kingdom-vehicle-recycling-market

Gaskets and Seals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaskets-seals-market

Leisure Boat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leisure-boat-market

North America Tire Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-tire-market

Traction Transformers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/traction-transformers-market

Spark Plug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spark-plug-market

Motor Control Centers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/motor-control-center-market

United States Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-automotive-connectors-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800