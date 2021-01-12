Automotive Elastomer Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2027 | Arlanxeo, DOW, Dupont, BASF SE, LG Chem, SABIC

The report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global AUTOMOTIVE ELASTOMER market. As today’s businesses greatly demand the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting for such market research report is vital for the businesses. This market study has been analyzed and takes into account the CAGR of the market, valuation, volume, revenue (historical and forecast), sales (current and future), and other key factors related to AUTOMOTIVE ELASTOMER market. The report describes the realistic concepts of the market in a simple and plain manner in this report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Automotive Elastomer market are Arlanxeo, DOW, Exxon Mobile Corporation, JSR Corporation, Dupont, BASF SE, LG Chem, SABIC, Teknor Apex, Mitsui Chemical, Inc, versalis S.p.A, among other.

Global automotive elastomer market will reach an estimated volume of USD 76.27 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth in the automotive and transportation industry with the increasing demand for high efficiency vehicles are the driving factors for the automotive elastomer market.

Elastomer is a technical word given to the rubber, derived from elastic polymer. Elastic polymers include polyisobutylene, polyisoprene, natural rubber, polyurethane and other petroleum-based polymers. Elastomer is bouncy and can be stretched to as many times to their actual original length. This makes elastomers applicable for number of applications. Automotive is one of the largest applications which consume 45% of the overall elastomer production across the globe.

By Type (Thermoset Elastomer and Thermoplastic Elastomer), Application (Tire and Non-Tire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

