Automotive ECall Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The automotive ECall is an in-vehicle system that automatically alerts the emergency services in case of a road accident and also informs the rescue workers about the crash site’s exact location. It is an enhancement of current emergency call operation, wherein it automatically sends location information to the emergency services on a mobile phone, using GPS location services via the phone network. The automotive ECall system is very beneficial as it reduces the emergency response time to an incident, increases the chance of survival for anybody involved in an accident who is seriously hurt, and raises awareness for security & safety measures. Therefore, these advantages are expected to drive the growth of the automotive ECall market over the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Technology and Product Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Bosch, Valeo, Delphi, Magneti, HARMAN, Telit Wireless Solutions, LG, Infineon Technologies, U-Blox, and Visteon

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global economy is highly dependent on the automotive industry and many other industries such as steel, chemicals, and textile. However, these industries have been shut down due to the pandemic, which tremendously affected the automobile industry.

The automobile sector was struggling in many countries before the pandemic. In addition, due to the lockdown, supply and demand have completely subsided.

The impact of the coronavirus affected the sales of automobiles in every country. This is expected to impact the automotive ECall market as well.

The virus has destroyed the supply chain of many markets and it is estimated to take some time to revive.

The safety & security feature of products has to be improved after the lockdown, which may benefit the automotive ECall market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Consumer’s preference toward electric & hybrid vehicles and development of next-generation telematics protocol are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of LEDs restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone ECall system infrastructure is expected to create new challenges in the market.

The automotive ECall market trends are as follows:

Consumer’s preference toward electric and hybrid vehicles

Consumers all over the globe are shifting toward electric vehicles due to excessive features, low running cost, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) expecting to capitalize on the unexplored market in developing countries. Therefore, these factors are further estimated to boost the sale of these vehicles in developing countries, thus leading to the growth of the automotive ECall market over the forecast period.

Development of next-generation telematics protocol

The Next-generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) is a technology that aims to provide greater flexibility and scalability to automotive industries to offer better connectivity and integration of data and services while combining with the ECall system for better connectivity. Therefore, this is expected to further drive the automotive ECall market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Technology Basic

Smart Product Single-channel

Dual-channel

Rearview

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive ECall market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive ECall market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive ECall market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

