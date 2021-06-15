Automotive Drivetrain Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027| Aisin Seiki, American Axle, Borgwarner

Los Angeles, United State: The global Automotive Drivetrain market is elaborately discussed in the report to help readers to gain a sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Automotive Drivetrain report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Automotive Drivetrain report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Automotive Drivetrain market.

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Automotive Drivetrain market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with a large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Automotive Drivetrain report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report: , Aisin Seiki, American Axle, Borgwarner, GKN, ZF, Magna, Dana, JTEKT, Showa, Schaeffler

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market by Type: AWD

FWD

RWD

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market by Application: Passenger car

LCV

HCV

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Automotive Drivetrain market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Automotive Drivetrain market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Automotive Drivetrain market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Drivetrain market?

What will be the size of the global Automotive Drivetrain market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Automotive Drivetrain market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Drivetrain market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Drivetrain market?

TOC

1 Automotive Drivetrain Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Drivetrain Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Drivetrain Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AWD

1.2.2 FWD

1.2.3 RWD

1.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Drivetrain Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Drivetrain Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Drivetrain Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Drivetrain Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Drivetrain Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Drivetrain Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Drivetrain Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Drivetrain as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Drivetrain Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Drivetrain Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Drivetrain Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Drivetrain by Application

4.1 Automotive Drivetrain Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger car

4.1.2 LCV

4.1.3 HCV

4.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Drivetrain by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Drivetrain by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Drivetrain Business

10.1 Aisin Seiki

10.1.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.1.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

10.2 American Axle

10.2.1 American Axle Corporation Information

10.2.2 American Axle Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 American Axle Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.2.5 American Axle Recent Development

10.3 Borgwarner

10.3.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

10.3.2 Borgwarner Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Borgwarner Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Borgwarner Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.3.5 Borgwarner Recent Development

10.4 GKN

10.4.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.4.2 GKN Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GKN Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GKN Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.4.5 GKN Recent Development

10.5 ZF

10.5.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.5.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ZF Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ZF Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.5.5 ZF Recent Development

10.6 Magna

10.6.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.6.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Magna Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Magna Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.6.5 Magna Recent Development

10.7 Dana

10.7.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dana Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dana Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dana Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.7.5 Dana Recent Development

10.8 JTEKT

10.8.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

10.8.2 JTEKT Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 JTEKT Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 JTEKT Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.8.5 JTEKT Recent Development

10.9 Showa

10.9.1 Showa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Showa Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Showa Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Showa Automotive Drivetrain Products Offered

10.9.5 Showa Recent Development

10.10 Schaeffler

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Drivetrain Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Schaeffler Automotive Drivetrain Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Schaeffler Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Drivetrain Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Drivetrain Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Drivetrain Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Drivetrain Distributors

12.3 Automotive Drivetrain Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

