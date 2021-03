Automotive Drivetrain Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Drivetrain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global automotive drivetrain market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. An automotive drivetrain is an assembly of multiple components that transmit power to the driving wheel of the vehicle. It comprises of a driveshaft, gearbox, universal (U) joints, constant velocity (CV) joints, wheels, and axles. The draft shaft is an extended tubular steel component, which is linked to the gearbox of the vehicle and aids in the rotary movement of the wheels. The joints supply power to the wheels and facilitate their movement at different angles, and the axles transfer power from the final drive assembly to the wheels.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-drivetrain-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry, along with the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs), is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the drivetrains are also utilized for varying the amount of torque given to the engine, thereby providing increased acceleration, traction, and towing capabilities. Additionally, the escalating demand for lightweight driveshafts for enhanced fuel efficiencies is also augmenting the global. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the development of all-wheel drive (AWD) for passenger cars and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs), are further propelling the market growth. In the coming years, the rapid electrification of drivetrain components is further expected to drive the market for automotive drivetrain.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-drivetrain-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global market. Some of the major players in the market are Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG (9Zeppelin-Stiftung), GKN Automotive Limited (Melrose Industries), JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG and Showa Corporation.

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Cars

2. Light Commercial Vehicles

3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4. Others

Market Breakup by Drive Type:

1. All Wheel Drive

2. Front Wheel Drive

3. Rear Wheel Drive

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group