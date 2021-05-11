Automotive Domain Control Unit Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Automotive Domain Control Unit Market: Introduction

Increasing trends toward vehicle electrification is expected to propel the global automotive domain control unit market. Rise in trend toward integration of automotive electronic hardware fuels the demand for domain control hardware, which enables the integration of several electronic systems on a single platform in the vehicle.

Key Drivers of automotive domain control unit market

Rise in the demand for centralized vehicle architecture is expected to propel the global automotive domain control unit market. Modern vehicles are equipped with various electronic devices and systems, such as anti-lock braking system, active suspension system and airbag system, to enhance vehicle safety. The domain control unit (DCU) can offer a common platform to integrate all these systems, thereby driving the global domain control unit market.

The DCU can integrate several vehicle systems owing to its powerful hardware computing capacity and availability of sundry software interfaces, which enable integration of multiple core functional modules. This, in turn, lowers the need for additional dedicated ECUs (electronic control units) and execution hardware, thus reducing the spending on research, development, and manufacture of automotive systems.

However, disruptions in supply chain catering to the automobile industry, owing to shutdown of production and manufacturing facilities caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world, is estimated to contract the market in 2020-2021. Consequently, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered the global automotive domain control unit market. The market is anticipated to recover by increasing production volume of vehicle components as well as vehicle production in 2021. This, in turn, is projected to offer lucrative opportunity to players operating in the supply chain of the automotive domain control unit market during the forecast period.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Domain Control Unit Market, Request for a Sample

Automotive Domain Control Unit Market: Opportunity

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are equipped with state-of-the-art vehicle infrastructure and several advanced technologies that require a common hardware platform to enable multi-sensor fusion, which are engaged in various applications such as localization, path planning, decision making and control, V2X, and high-speed communication. Additionally, AVs have interfaces for cameras, multiple radars, LiDAR, and IMU, which aid the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) in the vehicle.

The vehicle computer in AVs carry out number crunching, with the help of a built-in core processor with strong computing power. DCUs are being adopted by several major automakers to integrate all the systems mentioned earlier on a single and central hardware. This, in turn, is anticipated to offer significant opportunity to the players engaged in the design, development, and production of DCUs.

North America and Europe, cumulatively, to account for major share of global automotive domain control unit market

In terms of region, the global automotive domain control unit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

North America and Europe, cumulatively, are expected to account for a major share of the global domain control unit market. High disposable income of the population and openness toward new technologies in these regions are propelling the automotive domain control unit market. Rise in awareness about benefits of DCUs among automakers in countries across North America and Europe is further propelling the global automotive domain control unit market in these regions.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Domain Control Unit Market

The global automotive domain control unit market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the automotive domain control unit market are:

Aptiv

Baidu Domain Controller

Continental AG

Cookoo

Desay SV

Eco-Ev

Higo Automotive

Hirain Technologies

Get More PR by TMR: prnewswire.com/news-releases/increased-internet-penetration-across-globe-driving-demand-opportunities-in-global-flexible-workspace-market-transparency-market-research-301169845.html