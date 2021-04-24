Automotive Display Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Automotive Display Market: Introduction

Continuous focus on enhancing passenger in-car experience by automobile manufactures is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Automotive Display Market. Automotive display delivers necessary information to the driver, automobile OEMs are continuously improving the designs and including more features in order to enhance the driver/passenger experience. To fulfil various needs, different kind of displays are installed in automobiles such as head up display, instrument cluster display, centre stack display, entertainment display, mirror display, and other monitoring displays. Most of the OEMs are currently focusing on strengthening their automotive display supply chain, and this is one of the supply side trend prevailing in the global Automotive Display Market.

Automotive Display Market: Market Dynamics

Technology is rapidly restructuring automotive industry, and automotive OEMs are continuously adopting to new technological changes in order to enhance safety and comfort, which is significantly contributing to the growth of Automotive Display Market. Expanding sensor technology, continuous innovation in vehicle connectivity and growing focus on augmented reality in automobiles, accelerates the growth of global Automotive Display Market. Expanding automotive display in developing regions, increasing dependency of navigations systems, and continuous innovation in driver assistance solutions, are some of the factors fuelling the growth of global Automotive Display Market.

However, safety concerns associated with replacement of mechanical controls with touchscreen display, because touchscreen displays lack physical differentiation from one spot on the screen to another, which is identified as restraint likely to deter the progression of global Automotive Display Market.

Automotive Display Market: Market Segmentation

The global Automotive Display market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application.

On the basis of technology, the global Automotive Display Market can be segmented into;

TFT LCD

PMOLED

PMLCD

AMOLED

Others

On the basis of application, the global Automotive Display Market can be segmented into;

Centre Stack display

Driver information display

Entertainment display

Head-up display

Other displays

Automotive Display Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Automotive Display Market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the Automotive Display market, due to continuous adoption to advanced automotive solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Automotive Display Market due to expanding automobile industry.

Automotive Display Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global Automotive Display Market includes Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Delphi Technologies, Yazaki, 3M, DENSO CORPORATION, and LG Display Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

