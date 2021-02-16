Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Google LLC, Apple Inc., Micello Inc., HERE Technologies, TomTom NV

Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Automotive Digital Mapping Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Automotive Digital Mapping.

The automotive digital mapping market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.75% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– Digital maps have been used extensively for various location-enabled applications, such as Google Earth, Google Maps, and Foursquare. However, the technology is mainly recognized and used in GPS satellite networks, which form a significant component of the standard automotive navigation systems.

– These solutions are used mainly in autonomous vehicles or connected vehicles with intelligent devices and advanced features, like GPS, used mainly for digital mapping or navigation in the automotive industry.

– The increasing adoption of connected cars and the rapid deployment of high-speed communication networks across geographies drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Also, machine-to-machine (M2M) platform consolidation leads to increased revenues due to low initial investment. The use of LBS technology (in coordination with digital maps) in business operations pertaining to logistics and the automotive industry is increasing considerably.

– Audi and Nvidia underwent a partnership to develop a level 4 autonomous car and make it fully functional by 2020. Many companies are also identified to follow this trend, which is expected to increase the adoption of autonomous vehicles over the forecast period, thereby creating demand for digital mapping solutions.

– The navigational maps and live traffic information have served as a powerful tool for the automotive industry. It is expected to be even more crucial at present, with the requirement for vehicle connectivity. The increased number of sensors incorporated in modern vehicles, owing to the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), has prompted the vendors to innovate their services. For instance, HERE is a map and content provider trying to include more information into maps.

– Across the globe, the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis are immense and unprecedented, as many auto-retail stores have remained closed for a month or more. Hence, resulting in the decline in profit by the automotive manufacturer as compared to the last two years, and it might take years to recover from this plunge in profitability.?

Top Leading Companies of Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market are Google LLC, Apple Inc., Micello Inc., HERE Technologies, TomTom NV, ARC Aerial Imaging Inc., Mapquest Inc., ESRI Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Nearmap Ltd and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – HERE Technologies announced the general availability of HERE XYZ, a cloud-based service that provides software developers as well as novice and professional mapmakers with the tools needed for effortless map publication and data management.

– March 2020 – Toyota researchers developed a method to create highly detailed maps to guide self-driving cars using satellite imagery, potentially eliminating the need for special survey vehicles. The researchers at Toyota Research Institute – Advanced Development (TRI-AD), the unit tasked with developing self-driving technology at Toyota, created maps using data from cameras mounted to existing vehicles and from satellite imagery, which is expected to provide accuracy within 50 centimeters, meeting the level required for self-driving cars.

Key Market Trends

Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is expected to have significant Growth Rate



– Driver assistance application helps a driver during heavy traffic in the parking zone and on the highways by providing real-time traffic information. It helps in improving the operational assistance of a connected car. This application revenue is expected to witness significant growth in the future. This is mainly because of the high importance of optimal routing and journey management from the end-user perspective.

– The driver assistance system enhances driver safety by using images taken from onboard cameras and RADAR technology. These systems improve the safety of both passengers and pedestrians. Thus, driver assistance application is one of the key services in the connected car segment.

– As the automobile industry continues to incorporate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) into cars, the number and variety of semiconductors in the cars continue to increase. The automobile segment continues to represent the largest single application growth opportunity for semiconductor vendors.

– The increased adoption of more sophisticated ADAS functions, which will eventually result in autonomous vehicles, is one of the key factors driving digital maps’ growth during the forecast period. As companies continue to understand the sensor data, sensor fusion, and algorithms required for autonomous driving, the large quantities of real-time data that has to be processed could change the vehicle control architecture. Recently, Continental built a new plant for advanced driver assistance systems in the USA.

– Government regulations, including NHTSA’s new 5-Star safety rating requirements and EURO NCAP’s 5-Star safety, which require some form of collision avoidance and pedestrian safety features, will increase pressure on automobile manufacturers to implement the ADAS functionality.

North America is Expected to Have Significant Market Share



– The improved precision by the usage of GPS systems is leading to increasing reliance on GPS systems. This, coupled with the increasing number of autonomous vehicles and defense spending, are the primary reasons for the high adoption of these systems in the United States.

– The United States is also leading the world to adopt autonomous vehicles, with around 4.5 million vehicles by 2035. This growth is majorly attributable to technology giants, like Tesla Motors, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Chrysler.

– Ontario launched a USD 80 million Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), which focuses on honing the region’s technology. With this, Ford also announced to spend up to USD 337.9 million on a new R&D center in Ontario. Increasing investments in the region are expected to drive the automotive digital mapping market.

– The demand for connected cars in these countries is increasing due to technology-savvy customers, increased spending on connectivity technologies, and the major presence of tech base in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California, the United States, which is propelling the growth of luxury cars featuring advanced connectivity solutions. In addition, the regulations in the region focus more on driver convenience, safety, and connectivity.

– Compared with other regions, the high sale of luxury cars in the Americas allows OEMs to push for the adoption of advanced connected car technologies like ADAS as an essential accessory. The increase in demand for electronic vehicles contributes to the adoption of the infotainment system in this region, thereby increasing the demand for digital mapping solutions and services.

– In August 2020, according to VelodyneLidar, Inc., KaartaCloud supports Velodyne’s lidar sensors. Kaarta’snew cloud-based application is a platform to process, store, and share 3D spaces. Paired with high-quality lidar to capture the environment in 3D, the data is uploaded into Kaarta Cloud to quickly and easily process it into a point cloud for use. With this high-quality 3D mobile mapping will be available to a broader consumer base.

