Automotive Differential Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Differential Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive differential market reached a value of US$ 18.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The automotive differential refers to a system of gears that transmits the engine’s torque to the wheels. Locking, open, torque vectoring, limited electronic slip and limited slip are some commonly available variants of automotive differential. They are utilized to spin wheels at different speeds and to split power from the engine. The automotive differential is present in front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). It is extensively used in off-highway vehicles, passenger cars and light and heavy commercial vehicles.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global automotive differential market is primarily being driven by the widespread product utilization in the automotive industry. Differentials are extensively utilized in high-performance vehicles that aid in the management of speed. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electronically limited-slip differential (ELSD) is providing a thrust to the market growth. It assists in delivering enhanced safety, comfort and stability to the vehicle. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers and the increasing demand for luxurious, AWD, 4WD and electric vehicles (EVs), are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Automotive Differential Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive differential market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

PowerTrax

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Schaeffler Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Dana Limited

Borgwarner Inc.

GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)

JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)

Linamar Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automotive differential market on the basis of type, drive type, vehicle, component, vehicle propulsion type and region.

Breakup by Type:

Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD)

Locking Differential

Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)

Open Differential

Torque Vectoring Differential

Breakup by Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)

Breakup by Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off-highway Vehicle

Breakup by Component:

Differential Bearing

Differential Gear

Differential Case

Breakup by Vehicle Propulsion Type:

C. Engine Vehicle Spark Ignition Engine based Vehicle Compression Ignition Engine based Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Plug-in Hybrid Electric



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

