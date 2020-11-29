Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Dashboard cameras are specialised, compact and portable onboard video recording cameras that are placed inside of the vehicle & record the view through the front windscreen. The demand for these cameras has grown significantly owed to seeking legal protection in case of vehicle collisions and increasing number of car thefts. The tape from the camera is being used for presenting evidence for the insurance claims and preventing fraud. Moreover, discounts on insurance premiums are being provided by the companies to the cars that are equipped with dashboard cameras which in turn has a positive effect on the demand. The high acceptance for such latest technology is likely to drive the automotive dashboard camera market growth.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product, Components, Quality, Vehicle Type and Region Geographies covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Major players analysed include Hewlett-Packard, DOD-Tech Co. Ltd., ABEO Company, Panasonic Corp, Aiptek Inc., Garmin, LG Corp, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Pittasoft and Satechi Baravon.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the automotive dashboard camera market size for the year 2020, an estimated of 4-6% of deviation is noticed in the growth of camera manufacturers due to coronavirus.

Dashboard camera is an evolving technology which is hampered due to an ongoing virus, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.

Majority of camera manufacturers are facing major issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of the dashboard cameras as well.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many global automotive dashboard camera manufacturers is vulnerable.

The vendors in automotive camera industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the dashboard camera vendors worldwide.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rising number of road accidents & car thefts, favourable initiatives pertaining to the usage of dashboard cameras and benefits for vehicle owners & motorists are driving the growth of the market. However, reliability & privacy issues and laws restricting the use of dashcams in some countries such as Austria and Luxembourg are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increasing adoption of dashboard cameras in commercial vehicles and government initiatives encouraging the use of these cameras creates a favourable condition for the implementation of dashboard cameras which can be an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive dashboard camera market trends are as follows:

Increasing adoption of dashboard cameras in commercial vehicles

The commercial transportation segment is the most used public transport, thereby, ensuring the safety of the passengers is a challenge altogether. Dashboard camera protect against the potential safety and security compromises on a vehicle & are proven to reduce the legitimate claims cost by over 50%. Various commercial vehicles are promoting the usage of dashboard cameras to keep the insurance premium to a minimum amount. Therefore, growing demand for low the claims cost boosts the growth of the automotive dashboard camera market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Single Channel

Dual Channel Components Lens

Battery

Gravity Sensor

Microphone

GPS

Others Quality Standard Definition (SD)

High Definition (HD)

Full High Definition (Full HD)

Ultra-High Definition (4K) Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive dashboard camera industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive dashboard camera market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive dashboard camera market growth scenario.

We can also determine that dashboard camera will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the automotive dashboard camera market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the automotive dashboard camera market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the automotive dashboard camera market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

