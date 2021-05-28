Automotive Damper Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027
Automotive Damper: Introduction
- Automotive damper is designed to absorb road shock during the vehicle ride. Damper is a mechanical device that absorbs and damps shock impulses experienced in a wide range of applications in all types of vehicles including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Automotive dampers convert mechanical energy into thermal energy, which reduces the impact of the shock to the chassis of the vehicle.
- Automotive dampers consist of a piston, which moves inside a sealed, oil-filled cylinder during the up-and-down movement of the wheel, due to which damper controls the unwanted spring motion, which is called as dampening.
Key Drivers of Automotive Damper Market
- Rise in vehicle production integrated with driving comfort across the globe is likely to propel the automotive damper market across the globe. Rise in number of small- and medium-scale industries including automotive component manufacturers is likely to boost the use of automotive dampers in vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive damper market across the globe. Rise in consumer preference for enhanced ride handling and vehicle cornering stability is estimated to boost the automotive damper market across the globe.
- Extensive spread of pandemic across the globe is prompting consumers to own a vehicle, which is likely to increase vehicle sales across the globe. This is likely to increase the demand for automotive dampers in vehicles. Automotive dampers increase the stability and safety on uneven roads and thus make the ride more comfortable. This is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive dampers in vehicles, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive damper market across the globe
Europe & Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Automotive Damper Market
- Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive damper market due to a rise in the demand for vehicles across the region. Europe has the presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the vehicle suspension system, which is likely to propel the automotive damper market across the globe.
- Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive damper market due to an increase in the demand for comfort features in vehicles across the region. Presence of major automotive component manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive damper market in Asia Pacific.
Key Players Operating in Automotive Damper Market
The global automotive damper market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive damper market are:
- BILSTEIN
- Marelli S.p.A
- Tenneco Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen Ag
- Koni B.V.
- KYB Corporation
- Showa Corporation
- ThyssenKrupp
- Mando Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Gabriel Ride Control Products Inc.
- LORD Corporation
- Vibracoustic SE
- Winkelmann Powertrain Components GmbH
- Helcoin.com
- MSA Damper
- Duroshox
Global Automotive Damper Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Damper Market, by Type
- Twin Tube
- Mono Tube
- Hydraulic Type
- Pneumatic Type
Global Automotive Damper Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Two Wheeler
Global Automotive Damper Market, by Material
- Spring Steel
- Phosphorous Bronze
- Beryllium Copper
- Titanium Alloy
Global Automotive Damper Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Damper Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic Region
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
