Automotive Damper Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Automotive Damper: Introduction

Automotive damper is designed to absorb road shock during the vehicle ride. Damper is a mechanical device that absorbs and damps shock impulses experienced in a wide range of applications in all types of vehicles including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Automotive dampers convert mechanical energy into thermal energy, which reduces the impact of the shock to the chassis of the vehicle.

Automotive dampers consist of a piston, which moves inside a sealed, oil-filled cylinder during the up-and-down movement of the wheel, due to which damper controls the unwanted spring motion, which is called as dampening.

Key Drivers of Automotive Damper Market

Rise in vehicle production integrated with driving comfort across the globe is likely to propel the automotive damper market across the globe. Rise in number of small- and medium-scale industries including automotive component manufacturers is likely to boost the use of automotive dampers in vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive damper market across the globe. Rise in consumer preference for enhanced ride handling and vehicle cornering stability is estimated to boost the automotive damper market across the globe.

Extensive spread of pandemic across the globe is prompting consumers to own a vehicle, which is likely to increase vehicle sales across the globe. This is likely to increase the demand for automotive dampers in vehicles. Automotive dampers increase the stability and safety on uneven roads and thus make the ride more comfortable. This is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive dampers in vehicles, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive damper market across the globe

Europe & Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Automotive Damper Market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive damper market due to a rise in the demand for vehicles across the region. Europe has the presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the vehicle suspension system, which is likely to propel the automotive damper market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive damper market due to an increase in the demand for comfort features in vehicles across the region. Presence of major automotive component manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive damper market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Damper Market

The global automotive damper market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive damper market are:

BILSTEIN

Marelli S.p.A

Tenneco Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen Ag

Koni B.V.

KYB Corporation

Showa Corporation

ThyssenKrupp

Mando Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Gabriel Ride Control Products Inc.

LORD Corporation

Vibracoustic SE

Winkelmann Powertrain Components GmbH

Helcoin.com

MSA Damper

Duroshox

Global Automotive Damper Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Damper Market, by Type

Twin Tube

Mono Tube

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Global Automotive Damper Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheeler

Global Automotive Damper Market, by Material

Spring Steel

Phosphorous Bronze

Beryllium Copper

Titanium Alloy

Global Automotive Damper Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Damper Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordic Region Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



