Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2030

Global automotive cybersecurity market will reach $10.92 billion by 2030, growing by 21.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for cybersecurity among smart vehicles, self-driving cars and connected transportation.

Highlighted with 139 tables and 108 figures, this 242-page report “Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Based on Solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Hardware-based Solution

– Software-based Solution

– Network-based Solution

– Service Solution

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

– Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)

Based on Product Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions

– Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions

Based on Threat Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Direct Physical Attacks

– Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities

– Wireless Vulnerabilities

– Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Authentication and Access Control

– Protection from External Attacks

– Risk Detection & Incident Response

Based on Automotive Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Telematics System

– Infotainment System

– Powertrain System

– On-board Diagnostics (OBD)

– Communication System

– ADAS & Safety System

– Other Component Systems

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Passenger Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Based on Vehicle Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Non-connected Vehicles

Connected Vehicles

– Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

– Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

– Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Communication

– Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) Communication

Based on Vehicle Autonomy, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Conventional Vehicles

– Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Traditional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Automotive Component, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive cybersecurity market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Airbiquity

Aptiv plc

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Technologies

Arxan Technologies, Inc.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Broadcom Inc.

C2A Security Ltd.

Centri Technology Inc

Dellfer, Inc.

ESCRYPT GmbH

Ford Motor Company

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Harman International

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

Mocana Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Saferide Technologies Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trillium Secure Inc.

Upstream Security

Vector Informatik GmbH

Volkswagen AG

