Automotive Cyber Security Market Predicted to Grow by 2026 |Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security, Intel Corporation

The Global Automotive Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.16% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.77 billion by 2026.

Automotive Cyber Security Market report has recently added by The Research Insights which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

The automotive industry is now becoming the focus area for many non-automotive suppliers. As the value chain is fragmented among all types of industries, revenue distribution has become a tough task for the stakeholders. In the cybersecurity market, the development of countermeasures is very difficult because of the lack of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity depend on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary due to the use of different platforms in the same vehicle model, differences in the electronic architecture, and different features in the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity solution providers face integration risks to deal with threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market: Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security, Intel Corporation, ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG, Security Innovation, Symphony Teleca & Guardtime, Utimaco GmbH

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions. Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automotive Cyber Security Market on the basis of Types are:

Software-based

Hardware-based

Network & Cloud

Security Services & Frameworks

On the basis of Application, the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional analysis of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Automotive Cyber Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

