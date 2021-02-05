Automotive Cyber Security Market 2021 Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027 | Argus Cyber Security, Intel Corporation, Trillium

Latest added Automotive Cyber security Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Argus Cyber Security, Intel Corporation, Trillium, Harman International Industries, Delphi Automotive PLC. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Automotive Cyber security Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Automotive Cyber security Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electrical Vehicle), Service (In-vehicle Services, External Cloud Services), Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network), Application (ADAS & Safety System, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Powertrain, Telematics) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026

To Avail deep insights of Automotive Cyber security Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Automotive Cyber Security Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

With autonomous vehicles and connected cars around the corner and the transformation of transportation, one of the biggest that the automotive industry would face is vehicle cyber attacks. The various electrical components in a vehicle are connected by means of an internal network and if hackers gain access to a peripheral electronic control unit, they could take complete control of safety critical components such as engines or brakes. Further, there could also be concerning issues regarding the security of intelligent security systems that communicate with the automobiles. Thus, with the growing popularity of connected vehicles, the auto-makers are working in collaboration with internet service providers and software companies to offer cyber security systems to the users.

The need for cyber security in the automotive industry is steadily increasing and this can be attributed to the increasing threat of cyber attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. The global automotive cyber security market is being strongly driven by the increasing connectivity of vehicles and the growing need for security in the connected cars ecosystem. The increasing integration of advanced features and rising adoption of telematics services in automobiles are also strongly boosting the growth of the global automotive cyber security market.

The global automotive cyber security market can be segmented on the basis of security type, solution type, application area, vehicle type and region. Based on security type the global market can be segmented into network security, application security, endpoint security and wireless security and cloud security. Network security market is expected to hold the highest share of the global market. Network communication is one of the primary reasons for malicious activities found in connected cars, where a hacking can take place easily because of a third party communication access in a connected car. Network security comprises products and services which are used to identify and prevent cyber threats in an automotive computer environment, thus ensuring a protected network via restricted device management accessibility to vehicle terminal, authorized services, protocols and management ports. By solution type, the automotive cyber security market can be segregated into software based, hardware base, integration and professional service.

The market can also be classified on the basis of application area into telematics, infotainment, OBD, safety, communication, powertrain and others. On-board diagnostics or OBD is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, as these ports offer direct access to the internal, most sensitive and critical systems in an automobile. Additionally, the market can be bifurcated by vehicle type into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The global automotive cyber security market can be further classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to acquire the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The increase in demand for cars in this region, owing to the convergence of the ICT and automotive sector has resulted in the emergence of the connected car ecosystem. The need for cyber security thus is set to rise steadily driven by the increasing adoption of connected cars in North America.

The global automotive cyber security market report provides the market share analysis of the key industry participants operating in the industry. The global market comprises a considerable number of eminent auto-makers. These players have been exhaustively profiled and their business overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered under the purview of the report. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive cyber security market include Infineon Technologies AG, Argus Cyber Security, Intel Corporation, Trillium Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Lear Corporation, SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Arilou Technologies, Karamba Security and ESCRYPT GmbH among others.

