Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Overview and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025: Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd

The Automotive Curtain Airbags Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Automotive Curtain Airbags market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Automotive Curtain Airbags market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The automotive curtain airbags market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Automotive Curtain Airbags Market: Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd, East Joy Long Motor, Takata Corporation, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152661/automotive-curtain-airbags-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– Nearly a decade ago, airbag systems were mainly deployed in the luxury segment vehicles. Currently, the situation has entirely changed due to the increasing pressure from regulatory bodies, intense competition in the market, and the rising concerns of consumers about safety. These pressures intensify the long-standing significance for car manufacturers to include the airbag system in every car regardless of its market segment.

– In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) introduced new regulations for adopting side and curtain airbags, which were mandated for all vehicles, by 2018. Additionally, many automobile manufacturers have been investing significantly in research and development for the manufacture of affordable and advanced airbag inflators, to meet the increasing demand for side and curtain airbag systems.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In January 2019, Continental AG announced to expand its business in an Indian plant in Bengaluru to develop airbag control units, which have been designed on a modular safety platform called SPEED (Safety Platform for Efficient & Economical Design) that matches all market requirement.

– In July 2017, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd jointly developed a new side airbag together with Toyota Motor Corporation, which has been attributing to vehicle crash safety assessment conformity in each region of the world and can be shared by various vehicle models. For instance, it is used on the new Toyota Camry and is scheduled for future use on about 2.5 million vehicles annually, including other models.

Key Market Trends

Europe Holds a Significant Market Share

Europe is the largest market for curtain airbags and is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. With the growing consumer acceptance, advancement in technology, and lower prices, the market for curtain airbags has been witnessing a boost of growth in the region. Germany is the largest automotive hub in Europe, and it is a strategically important market for curtain airbags. Germany boasts of 41 automotive assembly plants, and thus, experiences augmented demand for curtain airbags. Other key contributors to the European market are France, Russia, Spain, and Italy.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for automotive curtain airbags and stores potential growth opportunities for market expansion. The rise in disposable income of consumers in the emerging economies, such as China and India, has been encouraging them to indulge in high-end cars that have curtain bags. The high adoption rate of passive safety systems and the rapid growth of the automotive industry support the growth of the market studied in China.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Automotive Curtain Airbags Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152661/automotive-curtain-airbags-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Automotive Curtain Airbags market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: