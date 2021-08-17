Automotive Connector Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Connector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global automotive connectors market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Automotive connectors refer to electrochemical elements that are primarily adopted to attach various electrical circuits. These connectors assist in joining the head unit to the power supply, volume controls, special automobile components, switches, etc. Automotive connectors integrate advanced security and safety features, including anti-theft alarms, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking systems, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market/requestsample
The expanding automobile sector, increasing levels of urbanization, and improving consumer living standards are driving the global automotive connector market. Furthermore, the rising prominence of high-end infotainment and audio systems is augmenting the adoption of electronic components, which is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid and autonomous vehicles with numerous innovative features, such as park assistance and departure warning systems, and adaptive front lighting, is providing a thrust to the global market. Moreover, several regional manufacturers are utilizing heat-resistant and lightweight materials for wiring harnesses, which is expected to cater to the global automotive connector market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- TE Connectivity
- Aptiv
- Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC
- Yazaki Corporation
- Molex Incorporated
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Japan Aviation Electronics
- Luxshare Precision
- JST Manufacturing
- Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
- Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
- AVX Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- Rosenberger
- Hu Lane Associate Inc
- Samtec
- Lumberg Holding
Breakup by Connection Type:
- Wire to Wire Connection
- Wire to Board Connection
- Board to Board Connection
Breakup by Connector Type:
- PCB Connectors
- IC Connectors
- RF Connectors
- Fiber Optic Connectors
- Others
Breakup by System Type:
- Sealed Connector System
- Unsealed Connector System
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles
Breakup by Application:
- Body Control and Interiors
- Safety and Security System
- Engine Control and Cooling System
- Fuel and Emission Control
- Infotainment
- Navigation & Instrumentation
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market
Indonesia prepaid cards market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market
North america frozen seafood market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market
Gcc fresh milk market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market
Sutheast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market
Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market
North america healthcare packaging market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800