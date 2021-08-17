Automotive Connector Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Connector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global automotive connectors market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Automotive connectors refer to electrochemical elements that are primarily adopted to attach various electrical circuits. These connectors assist in joining the head unit to the power supply, volume controls, special automobile components, switches, etc. Automotive connectors integrate advanced security and safety features, including anti-theft alarms, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking systems, etc.

The expanding automobile sector, increasing levels of urbanization, and improving consumer living standards are driving the global automotive connector market. Furthermore, the rising prominence of high-end infotainment and audio systems is augmenting the adoption of electronic components, which is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid and autonomous vehicles with numerous innovative features, such as park assistance and departure warning systems, and adaptive front lighting, is providing a thrust to the global market. Moreover, several regional manufacturers are utilizing heat-resistant and lightweight materials for wiring harnesses, which is expected to cater to the global automotive connector market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

TE Connectivity

Aptiv

Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC

Yazaki Corporation

Molex Incorporated

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Japan Aviation Electronics

Luxshare Precision

JST Manufacturing

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

AVX Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Rosenberger

Hu Lane Associate Inc

Samtec

Lumberg Holding

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type:

PCB Connectors

IC Connectors

RF Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Others

Breakup by System Type:

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security System

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Infotainment

Navigation & Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

