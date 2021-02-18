Automotive Composite Market 2021| Global Status and Growth Opportunities, Emerging Investors, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Composites are composed of two or more different phases and insoluble substances. Made up of super performance fiber, when joined with each other, they offer enhanced properties against those provided by the original materials. When these composites are used in automotive, they are termed as “automotive composites.” These automotive composites are used in vehicle bodies in single as well as multiple coats as per the requirement. Sandwich composites, which is formed by placing one material between two other materials, is mostly used in the production of top and internal coating cars. These composites are also used in other automotive vehicles. The reason being that these composites offer higher strength and rigidity as compared to iron and steel.

Market Dynamics

Demand for high end cars among youngsters (sports & racing cars) are rising globally and in order to manufacture these cars, thermosets composites are in demand. This fosters the growth of automotive composites. The composites are also used in manufacturing of external parts of vehicles and they ensure that these parts offer high stiffness resulting in minimum damages during accidents and that the vehicles have a longer life cycle and involve low maintenance costs. However, limited collaborations across the supply chain of automotive is a major drawback which restricts the growth of automotive composites. The demand for fuel- efficient and light weight electrical vehicles is rising worldwide. In order to serve the end users, most of the automotive giants like BMW and Nissan are trying to replace the metal parts used in their vehicles with composite parts.

Market Scope

The “Automotive Composites Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive composites market with detailed market segmentation by material type, resin, application, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. The automotive composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive composites market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The automotive composites market is segmented based on material type, resin, application, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. Based on material type, automotive composites are segmented into glass fiber, natural fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, and others. As per resin, they classify into thermoplastic, thermoset, and others. Based on application, they are bifurcated into interior, exterior, underbody, chassis, powertrain, engine components and others. Based on the manufacturing process, these composites classify into compression molding, injection molding, resin transfer, and others. Then again these composites are classified into passenger car, lcv, HCV, agriculture, and others based on vehicle type.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive composites market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive composites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive composites market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive composites market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the automotive composites market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive composites market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive composites in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive composites market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the automotive composites market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Aragonesa de Components Pasivos

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SGL Carbon Group

Toho Tenax America

Teijin Limited

Owens corning

Zoltek carbon fiber

