Automotive Closures Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Automotive Closures Market: Market Dynamics

The main factors behind the growth of the automotive closures market is the expansion in the automobile sector and the fact that major players across the globe are enhancing their production capacity. R&D is being carried out to optimize the operations of automotive closures as well as decrease the weight of vehicles, which will eventually increase their efficiency and work life. Also, growing focus of automobile manufacturers on vehicle weight reduction without compromising quality will increase the demand in the power automotive closures market. Apart from this, automotive closures are an integral part of the structure of an automobile, and hence, the development of automobile sector will also add to the growth of the global automotive closures market.

Automotive Closures Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source type, the Automotive Closures market can be segmented as follows: Manual Powered

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Closures market can be segmented as follows: Electric Vehicle Passenger vehicle Light commercial vehicle (LCV) Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

On the basis of the product type, the Automotive Closures market can be segmented as follows: Bonnets Doors Windows Sun roof Rear hatch Fuel door



Automotive Closures Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a major share in the global automotive closures market owing to the presence of major OEM players in the region. Europe is followed by North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show robust growth in the automotive closures market during the forecast period owing to increase in income levels/ per capita income of the general population of the countries in this region coupled with lower concentration of vehicles as compared to developed economies. Also, initiatives taken by governments in countries, such as India and China, will promote manufacturing, which, in turn, will add to the growth of the automobile market, which in turn, will impact the growth of the automotive closures market. Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions are expected to hold more than half of the total share in the global automotive closure market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the Automotive Closures market.

Automotive Closures Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Automotive Closures Market are:

Continental AG

Magna International Inc

Johnson Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aisin Seiki. Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

