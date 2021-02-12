Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Overview

Chromium is one of the naturally occurring elements. Chrome is the short and common name for chromium. Chromium plating is a common name for the electroplating technique with a thin layer of chromium over the given object. Chromium finishing facilitates a shiny & bright look along with decorative and durability features to the exterior and interior parts of automobiles. Chromium is commonly known for its unique characteristics including superior corrosion resistance, high durability, excellent hardness, and others. The manufacturers are concentrating on offering customized models to expand their customer base.

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Growth Factors

The global automotive chromium finishing market is likely to see significant growth with high CAGR owing to the increasing sales of luxury automobiles across the world. The growth can be attributed to the surge in the number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) across the globe. The increasing demand for the appealing colors along with trending wrapping for the exterior part of the vehicle is boosting the growth of the global automotive chromium finishing market. The growing investments coupled with extensive research and development activities to develop the chromium market are expected to boost the market growth.

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Segmentation

The global automotive chromium finishing market can be segmented into the base material, vehicle, end-user, application, and region.

By base material, the market can be segmented into plastics and metal. The metal segment holds hegemony over others owing to the growing traction of part manufacturers including piston rods, fuel doors, grills, alloy wheels, and others. The metal segment can further be bifurcated into aluminum, steel, and others. Increasing vehicle sales coupled with rising premium and luxury car revenue is anticipated to boost the demand for the products.

By vehicle, the market can be segmented into two-wheelers, HCV, LCV, and passenger cars. The passenger car segment dominates the global automotive chromium finishing market owing to the increasing disposable income in emerging economies.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into automotive aftermarket and automotive OEM. The automotive aftermarket segment accounts for the largest share in the global automotive chromium finishing market. The market is vigorously driven by regular maintenance and service of various automotive exterior parts. The automotive OEM segment is also anticipated to expand vigorously during the forecast period as car manufacturers are increasingly utilizing the chrome for both functional as well as decorative applications.

By application, the market can be segmented into hard chrome and decorative chrome. The decorative chrome segment accounts for the largest share in the global automotive chromium finishing market. The decorative chrome can further be bifurcated into automotive aftermarket and automotive OEM.

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global automotive chromium finishing market due to the growing sales of passenger cars. Moreover, the surging maintenance and repair activities of automobiles are boosting the regional market growth. The increasing penetration of electric vehicles in the region is expected to drive the growth of profit margins during the forecast period. Japan is anticipated to impose a ban on the new petrol cars which in turn is expected to boost the growth of electric and hybrid cars. Such on-going trends will generate the requirement for plated parts & efficient car plating and thus boost the market revenue of the global automotive chromium finishing market.

Europe is also among the potential regions in the global automotive chromium finishing market owing to the presence of a large number of prominent players in the region.

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global automotive chromium finishing market are Rotorua Electroplater Ltd, Ogawa Asia Co, Ltd, Mvc Holdings, Llc, Micro Metal Finishing, Llc, Macdermid Enthone Inc, Kakihara Industry Co, Ltd, Customchrome Plating Inc, Chromium, Inc, Chem Processing Inc, Borough Ltd, Atotech Deutschland Gmbh, American Electroplating Company, and Allied Finishing, Inc.

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



