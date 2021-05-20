Automotive Chrome Accessories Market: Competition Analysis HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, Oakmore Pty Ltd, Thule Group AB

The Automotive Chrome Accessories Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Global automotive chrome accessories is a lucrative market, and this is especially true for the Europe region. Automotive chrome accessories add a distinct personality to the vehicle, making it stand out from the crowd and adding a flavor of its own. Automotive chrome accessories’ growth is fuelled by a growing automobile market in the world, especially true for the APEJ region. In addition, there is an increasing trend for customization of the vehicles, a trend that is most commonly seen in the younger generation.

There is also a great demand for performance enhancing accessories in the automotive market that is fuelling the market for automotive chrome accessories. However, there are some distinct restraints that are restricting the market growth of the automotive chrome accessories market. The main restraint is the easy availability of cheap and counterfeit automotive chrome accessories that have flooded the market, sourced from mainly Asian countries. In addition, this market is highly fragmented, making it cost competitive to cut throat levels. Also, there are some regulations related to vehicle exterior modifications in certain regions of the world that are hampering the growth prospects of this market during the assessment period.

The global automotive chrome accessories market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 9,539 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Chrome Accessories Market

As per the forecast from Fact.MR, the grille covers automotive chrome accessories segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,676 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The grille covers automotive chrome accessories segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the aftermarket automotive chrome accessories segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 5,175 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket automotive chrome accessories segment is estimated to account for nearly two-third of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the compact passenger cars segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,771 Mn in 2022. The compact passenger cars segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the compact passenger cars segment. Fact.MR forecasts the Germany automotive chrome accessories market to grow from nearly US$ 843 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 924 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

