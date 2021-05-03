Automotive Chip Storage Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Automotive Chip Storage Market Size Worth USD 58.34 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%

The automotive chip storage market is growing owing to the rising awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting systems and burgeoning sales of luxury vehicles equipped with navigation and infotainment systems which are creating an upswing in the demand for automotive chips. Automotive chip enhances the vehicle’s security system and inside vehicle infotainment system. The trend towards using the vehicles has changed over the time and also pushed the consumer to manage and try new features in the automobile sector.

The automotive chip storage market is expected to reach at USD 58.34 billion at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Automotive chips are expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Automotive chip storage Market Dynamics

Soaring demand for connectivity and safety features is one of the key trends boosting the market growth. Automotive chips, also known as micro-supercomputers, are expected to become standard features of smart Vehicle. Automotive chips storage is used for the monitoring and controlling of various functions in an automobile. Such chips use algorithms to solve various tasks and makes the driving experience much easier for the driver. They provide driver guidance based on detailed information on gas levels, battery levels and maintenance levels. The chip enhances the vehicle’s safety system, such as the anti-theft system, smart keys, car location and anti-hijacking system. However, expensive and high-class technology needs more investment and network challenges in the developing economies are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Automotive chip storage Market: Segmental Insights

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the automotive chip storage market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger car vehicle type segment is anticipated to emerge as the faster growing segment owing to burgeoning demand for SUVs. Curving demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is driving the automotive chip storage market.

Automotive chip storage Market : Regional Insights

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue followed by Europe and North America. In Europe, Germany is the largest contributor to the automotive chip storage market in the region due to the presence of major automobile manufactures in Germany. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for an automotive chips.

Automotive chip storage Market Competition Scenario

Key Players

Microchip Technology Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas instruments Incorporated, and NXP semiconductors are among the key market players operating in the global automotive chip storage market

Automotive Chip Storage Market

By Component Type

Logic ICs

Analog ICs

Microcontrollers & Microprocessors

Memory

By Application

Chassis

Powertrain

Safety

Telematics & Infotainment

Body Electronics

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

US

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

