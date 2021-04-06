Automotive Ceramics Market Forecast to 2027 -3M Co, CeramTec, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Incorporated, Elan Technology, Ibiden Co., KYOCERA Corporation Ltd.

Advanced ceramic materials are increasingly finding applications in the automotive industry in recent years. Components such as sensors, spark plug insulators, and catalyst supports for emission controls, are being used in place of metal, alloy, and plastic components. The production of battery-powered vehicles and increasing demand from electronic applications in the automotive industry is expected to contribute profoundly to the market growth during the forecast period.

Excellent properties of automotive ceramics and strict gas emission norms worldwide are key factors driving the global automotive ceramics market in the forecast period. Additionally, ceramics are increasingly being employed as an alternative to plastics and metals. This factor is further expected to boost market growth. However, the high cost of ceramics over metals and alloys is a restraining factor or the growth of the automotive ceramics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of low-cost production technologies would offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive ceramics market in the future.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive ceramics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

3M Co

CeramTec

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Elan Technology

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Saint-Gobain

Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Titanate Oxide Ceramics, Zirconia Oxide Ceramics, Alumina Oxide Ceramics, Others); Application (Engine Parts, Electronics, Exhaust Systems, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Ceramics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive ceramics market with detailed market segmentation by material, application, and geography. The global automotive ceramics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive ceramics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive ceramics market is segmented on the basis of material and application. Based on material, the market is segmented as titanate oxide ceramics, zirconia oxide ceramics, alumina oxide ceramics, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as engine parts, electronics, exhaust systems, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive ceramics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive ceramics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive ceramics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive ceramics market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Automotive Ceramics Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Ceramics Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

